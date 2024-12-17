Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children of parents not in a romantic relationship are just as happy as those in nuclear families – new research

By Sarah Foley, Lecturer in Developmental Psychology, University of Edinburgh
It’s become completely normal to find a romantic partner through a bit of swiping on your phone. But could the same be about to happen for parenting? “Elective co-parenting” involves two or more people choosing to have and raise a child together outside of a romantic relationship.

And if this becomes commonplace, would it be good or bad? Our new research, published in Reproductive Biomedicine Online, suggests these families actually function just as well.

Elective co-parenting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
