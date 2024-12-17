Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Christmas looked like in the middle ages for one grieving family – from carols to charity and chess

By Diane Watt, Professor of English, University of Surrey
Margaret Paston’s reference to playing cards in her letter to her husband on Christmas Eve 1459 is the earliest recorded reference to the activity in England.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
