Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Minister Suspends Prominent Human Rights Group

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Scellés imposés par les autorités administratives camerounaises et la police au bureau du Réseau des défenseurs des droits de l'homme d'Afrique centrale à Douala, Cameroun, 2024. © 2024, Privé. (Nairobi) – Cameroon’s authorities should immediately reverse the suspension of a prominent human rights group, Human Rights Watch said today. The arbitrary suspension lacks a lawful basis and violates the right to freedom of association under both Cameroonian law and international human rights law. On December 5, 2024, the minister of territorial administration, Paul…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s ahead in politics in 2025: Elections, economic angst and enduring conflict
~ English councils and planning set to be transformed under ambitious devolution plan – an expert explains
~ Children of parents not in a romantic relationship are just as happy as those in nuclear families – new research
~ South Korea at a crossroads after president is impeached – here’s what will happen next
~ New stadiums, airports and oil links: the environmental cost of Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup
~ Democracy across the Americas is in crisis
~ What Christmas looked like in the middle ages for one grieving family – from carols to charity and chess
~ Five Christmas story elements that don’t appear in the Bible, from the little donkey to the inn keeper
~ Climate change could overwhelm our sewers – here’s how green infrastructure could help
~ Good sex and relationships education can help teens understand when behaviour is abusive or controlling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter