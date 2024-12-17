Tolerance.ca
The ten best albums of 2024 – according to music experts

By Alastair Gordon, Senior Lecturer in Media and Communications, De Montfort University
George Reid, Lecturer in Music, Kingston University
Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
Julia Toppin, Lecturer, Music Business, University of Westminster
Katherine Schofield, Professor of South Asian Music and History, King's College London
Lillian Hingley, Postdoctoral Researcher in English Literature, University of Oxford
Mykaell Riley, Principal Investigator, Black Music Research Unit, University of Westminster
Neil Cocks, Associate Professor in the Department of English Literature, University of Reading
Paul Stephen Adey, Rap Lyricist and Lecturer in Music Performance at Confetti Institute of Creative Technology, Nottingham Trent University
Stephen Ryan, Course Director, MA in Songwriting, University of Limerick
From Charli XCX’s global domination with Brat to Kendrick Lamar’s rap game-changing GNX, these are the best albums of 2024 according to our academic experts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
