Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No flood gauges, no warning: 99% of US streams are off the radar amid rising flash flood risks – we saw the harm in 2024

By Julie Arbit, Researcher at the Center for Social Solutions, University of Michigan
Brad Bottoms, Data Scientist at the Center for Social Solutions, University of Michigan
Branko Kerkez, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering, University of Michigan
Flooding is one of the deadliest and costliest natural disasters in the U.S., causing billions of dollars in damage each year. In 2024 alone, floods destroyed homes in over a dozen states and claimed more than 165 lives.

Southeast Texas was hit…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Middle East crisis: Live updates as Security Council meets on Syria
~ Syria crisis: ‘Key priority’ is preserving evidence of crimes, say UN investigators
~ Colleges’ career success stats don’t tell the whole story about how their graduates are doing after they get their degree
~ Is news bias fueled by journalists supplying slanted views or readers’ demanding them? An economist weighs in
~ Trump’s 2017 tax cuts expire soon − study shows they made income inequality worse and especially hurt Black Americans
~ How liberals lost comedy − and helped Trump win
~ How religion helped the radical right take the lead in Romania’s now-cancelled election
~ How to avoid some of the most common holiday health hazards this Christmas – from a practising GP
~ Three possible futures for the global economy if Trump brings in new trade tariffs
~ Gavin and Stacey’s final episode: why it’s so hard for fans to say goodbye
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter