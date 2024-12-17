Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protests continue in Georgia despite police crackdown

By Arzu Geybullayeva
In response to ongoing protests and the ruling Georgia Dream government's disproportionate and violent response, several countries have issued sanctions against high ranking government officials.


© Global Voices -
