Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gabon: New constitution closes chapter on Bongo family’s reign

By Laura Marie
On November 16, 2024, more than a year after military officers seized control of Gabon, Gabonese citizens will have the opportunity to vote in a referendum for a new constitution.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The government is spending millions on news, but crucial community media remains underfunded
~ Tech giant Meta will pay Australians $50 million for enabling the Cambridge Analytica scandal
~ Australia’s latest brush with extreme heat shows just how good weather forecasting really is
~ Hugh Marks is the new managing director of the ABC. Is he the right person for the job?
~ Egypt: Asylum Bill Threatens Refugee Rights
~ Liberian Warlord-Politician’s Death and the Search for Justice
~ The fiscal update is no Christmas present for the government – but signs of a slow recovery are there
~ Can Syria avoid becoming another Libya or Iraq? A week after Assad’s fall, here are 3 possible futures
~ ‘What is it about shaking that’s so disempowering?’ A memoir of a lifelong tremor dissects modern medicine and an uncertain world
~ Cars in Australian cities are emitting less – but in the regions exhaust emissions are growing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter