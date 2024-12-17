Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government is spending millions on news, but crucial community media remains underfunded

By Bridget Backhaus, Senior Lecturer in Journalism and Media Studies, Griffith University
Under the News Media Assistance Program, media outlets are receiving a funding boost. Some money will flow to community broadcasting - but not enough.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tech giant Meta will pay Australians $50 million for enabling the Cambridge Analytica scandal
~ Australia’s latest brush with extreme heat shows just how good weather forecasting really is
~ Hugh Marks is the new managing director of the ABC. Is he the right person for the job?
~ Egypt: Asylum Bill Threatens Refugee Rights
~ Liberian Warlord-Politician’s Death and the Search for Justice
~ The fiscal update is no Christmas present for the government – but signs of a slow recovery are there
~ Can Syria avoid becoming another Libya or Iraq? A week after Assad’s fall, here are 3 possible futures
~ ‘What is it about shaking that’s so disempowering?’ A memoir of a lifelong tremor dissects modern medicine and an uncertain world
~ Cars in Australian cities are emitting less – but in the regions exhaust emissions are growing
~ Syria: Mass Grave in Damascus Should be Protected, Investigated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter