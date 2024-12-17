Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Liberian Warlord-Politician’s Death and the Search for Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prince Y. Johnson attends a political rally in Liberia in 2017. © 2017 Zoom Dosso/AFP via Getty Images Liberia’s Prince Y. Johnson, who rose to prominence first as a warlord and then politician, was implicated in serious abuses during the country’s two civil wars between 1989 and 2003. His death on November 28, without ever being prosecuted, highlights the need to bring those responsible for international crimes to account and uphold the promise of justice.Johnson was a member of former Liberian President Charles Taylor’s rebel armed group, the National Patriotic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
