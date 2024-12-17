Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘What is it about shaking that’s so disempowering?’ A memoir of a lifelong tremor dissects modern medicine and an uncertain world

By Chloe Green, Lecturer in English, Australian National University
In this gripping new memoir by New South Wales journalist and author Sonya Voumard, a rare neurological condition becomes a way to examine the unpredictability of life.

How to tell the story of an illness without a metaphorical framework to decode it, without medical understanding or widespread cultural recognition? How to tell the story of an ill life without a clear beginning, middle, or end?

Review: Tremor, A Movement Disorder in a Disordered World – Sonya Voumard (Finlay Lloyd)

The memoir documents Voumard’s early life, including her father’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The fiscal update is no Christmas present for the government – but signs of a slow recovery are there
~ Can Syria avoid becoming another Libya or Iraq? A week after Assad’s fall, here are 3 possible futures
~ Cars in Australian cities are emitting less – but in the regions exhaust emissions are growing
~ Syria: Mass Grave in Damascus Should be Protected, Investigated
~ 5 of the most frustrating health insurer tactics and why they exist
~ Remote work is a game-changer for addressing burnout in workers
~ Why zoning reform won’t solve the housing crisis
~ How can you stay safe from cyber attacks? Here are 2 simple checklists from experts
~ Luigi Mangione isn’t the first high-profile alleged killer venerated by the public
~ Thank you for your support in 2024
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter