Human Rights Observatory

Cars in Australian cities are emitting less – but in the regions exhaust emissions are growing

By Kai Li Lim, St Baker Fellow in Electric Mobility, The University of Queensland
Anthony Kimpton, Lecturer, Urban Planning, University of Southern Queensland
Jonathan Corcoran, Professor of Human Geography, The University of Queensland
Neil G Sipe, Honorary Professor of Planning, The University of Queensland
Renee Zahnow, Associate Professor, Social Science, The University of Queensland
Within five years, transport is expected to be Australia’s top source of greenhouse gas emissions. While renewables and storage are bringing down emissions from the electricity sector, emissions from transport are still growing. Our fleet of cars, trucks, diesel trains, planes and ships now emit almost 20% moreThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
