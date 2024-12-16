Tolerance.ca
Luigi Mangione isn’t the first high-profile alleged killer venerated by the public

By Michael Arntfield, Full Professor of Criminology & English Literature, Western University
The slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — and the support his accused killer has received on social media — is similar to previous U.S. manhunts, trials and criminal spectacles.The Conversation


