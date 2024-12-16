Tolerance.ca
Thank you for your support in 2024

By Misha Ketchell, Editor & Executive Director, The Conversation
Sometimes in life it’s important to follow your own path, regardless of what others are doing. That’s why, in an age of growing populism, at The Conversation we seek out the voices of experts. It’s why we treasure nuance over simplistic solutions, and collaboration matters to us far more than self-aggrandisement.

It’s also why we are committed to several unfashionable ideas about journalism. We believe that facts and evidence matter more than opinions. We believe access to quality information is too important to democracy to be dependent on one’s ability to pay. We believe that journalism…The Conversation


