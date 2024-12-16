Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There’s a link between walking speed and ageing well. Here’s how you can improve it

By Andrés Ráfales Perucha, Fisioterapeuta y Personal Docente e Investigador de la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación UNLOC., Universidad San Jorge
Pablo Gargallo Aguarón, Personal Docente e Investigador en Fisioterapia, Universidad San Jorge
For decades, we have known that the way you walk, in particular your walking speed, is tied to your health. One study has even proposed that it be considered a vital sign, much like heart rate and blood pressure.

Various studies have found a link between low walking speed in adults over 65 and a greater risk of cognitive impairment, cardiovascular disease, falls (which could lead to fractures), hospitalisation, and even an increased overall…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
