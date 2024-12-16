Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We now know ‘troubled teen’ memoirs like Go Ask Alice were a Mormon wife’s fiction – so why are we still treating them as truth?

By Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer — Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Why are Beatrice Sparks’ alarmist books for young adults, which are novels presented as diaries, still described by publishers and booksellers as ‘real’ stories?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
