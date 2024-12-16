We now know ‘troubled teen’ memoirs like Go Ask Alice were a Mormon wife’s fiction – so why are we still treating them as truth?
By Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer — Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Why are Beatrice Sparks’ alarmist books for young adults, which are novels presented as diaries, still described by publishers and booksellers as ‘real’ stories?
- Monday, December 16, 2024