Personalised gifts really do mean that little bit more to your loved ones, says research

By Diletta Acuti, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Isabella SOSCIA, Professeur de Marketing, SKEMA Business School
Marta Pizzetti, Professeur associé de marketing, EM Lyon Business School
Shopping for Christmas presents can be tricky. How do you find the perfect presents for all of your loved ones, with all of their different interests and ages and preferences?

With this year’s average Christmas spend on gifts in the UK expected to be close to £600 according to one survey, the costs of giving can be high. So it’s worth thinking about how to get the best return – a grateful recipient – on your investment.

And while the material value of a present may well be appreciated,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
