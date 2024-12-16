Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mistletoe: a Christmas symbol with a hidden gift of healing

By Lokesh Joshi, Stokes Professor of Glycosciences, University of Galway
It’s a cold December evening. The air is filled with laughter and carols, and homes glow with festive lights. Amid the seasonal decorations, sprigs of mistletoe hang in doorways, inviting warm exchanges of affection. For centuries, mistletoe has symbolised love, peace and healing, becoming a cherished part of Christmas traditions. But beyond its romantic reputation, mistletoe carries a remarkable scientific story – one that offers hope in the fight against cancer.

European mistletoe (Latin name Viscum album) has been valued for over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
