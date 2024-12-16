Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After wildfires, ranchers face 2-year delay to graze cattle on federal land – is it doing more harm than good?

By Jared L. Talley, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies, Boise State University
That delay can tip ranchers’ finances into the red. While the land needs time to recover, studies raise questions about whether two years is really necessary.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Academy trusts have been central to UK government vision for schools for years – but that may be changing
~ Building with earth could transform sustainable construction – here’s how
~ Personalised gifts really do mean that little bit more to your loved ones, says research
~ Mistletoe: a Christmas symbol with a hidden gift of healing
~ International Criminal Court goes after Myanmar military chief after nearly five years of war
~ The ten best novels of 2024 – according to literary experts
~ How humanities classes benefit students in the workplace and combat loneliness
~ Marco Rubio is no friend of Havana − but does Trump’s pick for secretary of state mean Cuba policy is set?
~ Only 0.16% of all US charitable giving supports LGBTQ+ groups despite recent increases
~ How cities are reinventing the public-private partnership − 4 lessons from around the globe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter