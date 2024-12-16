Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Lasting Harm from Family Separation at the Border

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image After apprehending a father and son from Honduras near Mission, Texas, on the US-Mexico border, US border agents prepare to send them to a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processing center, where they face possible separation, June 12, 2018.  © 2018 John Moore/Getty Images As many as 1,360 children have never been reunited with their parents six years after the United States government forcibly separated them at the US border to deter migrants.The program constituted enforced disappearance and may have constituted torture. US efforts to help separated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
