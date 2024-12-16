Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Serbia: Authorities using spyware and Cellebrite forensic extraction tools to hack journalists and activists

By Amnesty International
Serbian police and intelligence authorities are using advanced phone spyware alongside mobile phone forensic products to unlawfully target journalists, environmental activists and other individuals in a covert surveillance campaign, a new Amnesty International report has revealed.  The report, “A Digital Prison”: Surveillance and the Suppression of Civil Society in Serbia,” documents how mobile forensic products […] The post Serbia: Authorities using spyware and Cellebrite forensic extraction tools to hack journalists and activists   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


