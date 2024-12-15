Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Superpower rivalry is making Pacific aid a bargaining chip – vulnerable island nations still lose out

By Sione Tekiteki, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, Auckland University of Technology
The US and Australia are increasingly attaching defence and security conditions to aid for Pacific nations – but that aid is not seeing any real progress on development goals.The Conversation


