Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Holidays help us rest and recover. But Greeks and Romans weren’t always convinced

By Konstantine Panegyres, McKenzie Postdoctoral Fellow, researching Greco-Roman antiquity, The University of Melbourne
Sure, the ancients went on holidays for a rest and to cure illnesses. But they didn’t always come back healthy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Many more men are dying on Australian roads than women. It’s time we addressed it
~ Being carers costs women more than $500,000 over a lifetime, leaving them with less in retirement than men
~ You’ve just got your Year 12 results. What do you do now?
~ Shrinking wings, bigger beaks: birds are reshaping themselves in a warming world
~ New research shows the term ‘lesbian’ is declining in popularity. The reasons why are complex
~ ‘The best is still ahead’: I spoke with LGBTQ+ people on ageing well. This is what they told me
~ Beyond checking a box: how a social licence can help communities benefit from data reuse and AI
~ New data from ‘the last ice area’ may help long-term conservation efforts in the Arctic
~ Trump’s tariff threat is a sign that Canada should be diversifying beyond the U.S.
~ How the Elon Musk-Vivek Ramaswamy DOGE initiative could help Americans dodge red tape
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter