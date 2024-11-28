Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

HIV infections can be prevented – why some people act to protect themselves, and others don’t

By Hilton Humphries, Behavioural Scientist, Human Sciences Research Council
The number of new HIV infections has fallen over the years – it declined by 39% from 2010 to 2023. But HIV’s devastating impact on global health persists. In 2023, 1.3 million people acquired HIV – three times more than the 370,000 target set by UNAids. In sub-Saharan Africa, HIV incidence among young women aged 15-24 is decreasingThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
