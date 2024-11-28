Tolerance.ca
Nigeria: Police used excessive force to violently quash #Endbadgovernance protests

By Amnesty International
Nigerian police used excessive force against protesters during the nationwide #Endbadgovernance demonstrations between 1-10 August, killing at least 24 people in the states of: Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Niger, Amnesty International said in a briefing published today. “Bloody August: Nigerian Government’s Violent Crackdown on #Endbadgovernance Protests” documents the violent crackdown on peaceful protests […] The post Nigeria: Police used excessive force to violently quash #Endbadgovernance protests appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
