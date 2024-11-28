Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There are 2 main ways to stretch – the one you should choose depends on what you want your body to do

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, University of South Australia
Lewis Ingram, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of South Australia
Picture this: you’ve just woken up and rolled out of bed. Your feet hit the floor, and your legs buckle. They are in absolute agony – that run yesterday has really come back to haunt you.

And then you remember you forgot to stretch before and after your run. Surely that’s the reason you’re so sore today. Or is it?

We’ve all heard about the importance of stretching before and after exercise. But does it really make a difference? Here’s what the science says.

What is stretching?


There are many different types of stretching, but the two most common are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: Coercion and abuse disguised as “rehabilitation” at drug detention centres
~ ‘Unprecedented’ climate extremes are everywhere. Our baselines for what’s normal will need to change
~ Can we end racism in Australia? Yes, according to the first-ever national plan
~ This summer will likely be wetter and warmer for most Australians, bureau forecast says
~ 20 people in a two-bedroom apartment: the growing health and safety risks of ‘hot bedding’
~ For the sake of our democracy, Australia urgently needs a whistleblower protection authority
~ The pink elephant test: what your visual imagination predicts about your ability to control your thoughts
~ Indonesian Domestic Workers’ Long Wait for Reform
~ Embracing the feral in Kingston, Jamaica's concrete jungle
~ Black Friday sales are on again. To score a genuine bargain, it helps to go in with a plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter