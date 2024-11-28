There are 2 main ways to stretch – the one you should choose depends on what you want your body to do
By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, University of South Australia
Lewis Ingram, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of South Australia
Picture this: you’ve just woken up and rolled out of bed. Your feet hit the floor, and your legs buckle. They are in absolute agony – that run yesterday has really come back to haunt you.
And then you remember you forgot to stretch before and after your run. Surely that’s the reason you’re so sore today. Or is it?
We’ve all heard about the importance of stretching before and after exercise. But does it really make a difference? Here’s what the science says.
What is stretching?
There are many different types of stretching, but the two most common are…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 27, 2024