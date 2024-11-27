Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The pink elephant test: what your visual imagination predicts about your ability to control your thoughts

By Derek Arnold, Professor, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Loren N. Bouyer, PhD Student, Neuroscience, The University of Queensland

Tell a man he shouldn’t think of a pink elephant and he can’t get that beast out of his mind!

This quote, from Curt Siodmak’s 1974 novel City in the Sky, describes how hard it can be to suppress our thoughts. “Don’t think of a pink elephant” has become a classic example of how difficult it can be to intentionally avoid visualising.

Research suggestsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
