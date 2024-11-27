Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian Domestic Workers’ Long Wait for Reform

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists during a protest and hunger strike demanding that parliament to pass a bill to protect domestic workers, at the parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 14, 2023. © 2023 Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo For over two decades, domestic workers in Indonesia, the vast majority of them women, have been advocating for their rights to no avail. Millions of Indonesian women and girls work in private households as domestic workers, but despite their critical role in the economy, they remain unprotected under Indonesian labor laws. This, along with the fact that these workers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
