Mosquito-borne diseases are on the rise. Here’s how collecting mozzies in your backyard can help science
By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor and Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Craig Williams, Professor and Dean of Programs (STEM), University of South Australia
Katherine Baldock, Dean, University of South Australia
Larissa Braz Sousa, Research Fellow at the University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Stephen Robert Fricker, Manager of Vector Surveillance, University of South Australia
Summer is here and mosquitoes are ready to bite. Tracking them is important for staying on top of public health risks – and citizen scientists can help.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 27, 2024