In her charming ‘nanna’s book about footy’, Helen Garner writes with candour, vigilance and insight
By Kevin John Brophy, Emeritus Professor of Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
There are a number of good reasons you might want to read this little “nanna’s book about footy” from Helen Garner over the summer.
Maybe you are preparing to become a grandparent, or you might already be one of those blessed senior citizens. If you are, you’ll revel in the details and epiphanies of grandparenthood.
It might be that you, like me, just love the way Garner writes, so anything she writes about will be worth reading.
If you are lost and spinning aimlessly in the black hole of a footyless summer, then this quirky literary take on AFL and suburban…
- Wednesday, November 27, 2024