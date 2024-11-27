Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Naked singularities: how quantum black holes explain why we don’t see the end of space and time

By Andrew Svesko, Research Associate of Theoretical Physics, King's College London
Antonia Micol Frassino, Research fellow, Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati
Juan F. Pedraza, Research Fellow at Instituto Fisica Teorica UAM/CSIC, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid
Robie Hennigar, Willmore Fellow of Mathematical Physics, Durham University
At a singularity, the laws of physics as we know them suffer a complete breakdown. So such objects really shouldn’t exist.The Conversation


