Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Urgent and transparent investigation needed into deadly crackdown on opposition protesters

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports of multiple deaths and mass detentions of protesters from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad on 26 and 27 November, Babu Ram Pant, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said: “Yet again, protestors in Pakistan have faced a brutal and lethal crackdown shrouded in a callous opacity by […] The post Pakistan: Urgent and transparent investigation needed into deadly crackdown on opposition protesters   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Qatar: FIFA’s Qatar World Cup Legacy Fund ignores exploited workers
~ Criminalized for seeking a better life: The story of Homayoun and Greece's troubling policies against migrants
~ ‘Insurrection,’ ‘equity’ and more − these are the words that trigger Trump supporters
~ To control your spending this holiday season, stick with cash
~ On Bodhi Day, Buddhists commemorate Siddhartha Gautama’s enlightenment by lighting lamps to combat darkness
~ Light exercise can yield significant cognitive benefits, new research shows
~ Cinnamon, spice and ‘everything nice’ – why lead-tainted cinnamon products have turned up on shelves, and what questions consumers should ask
~ Cycling can make seniors healthier and more independent − here’s how to design bikes and networks that meet their needs
~ Is using AI tools innovation or exploitation? 3 ways to think about the ethics
~ UN climate negotiations end on shaky geopolitical ground, but I see reasons for hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter