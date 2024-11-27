Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A blind beetle named Hitler? The case for changing offensive names of animals and plants, and how it can be done

By Desalegn Chala, Researcher, Natural History Museum, University of Oslo
Dag Endresen, GBIF Node Manager for Norway, University of Oslo
Nils Christian Stenseth, Professor and Chair, Centre for Ecological and Evolutionary Synthesis (CEES), University of Oslo
Sebsebe Demissew, Professor of Plant Taxonomy and Biodiversity, Addis Ababa University
Taxonomy is the science of describing, classifying and naming organisms. It organises the vast diversity of life on Earth. Species are grouped based on shared characteristics, providing a system that allows scientists to understand and communicate about the natural world.

Naming species is no simple task: a scientist doesn’t just assign a name and call it a day. Taxonomy is a carefully structured process governed by strict international rules such as the International Code of Nomenclature for algae, fungi and plants.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
