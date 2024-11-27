Tolerance.ca
‘I couldn’t care less if I saw another sunrise’ – what older people who are ‘tired of life’ can tell us about the assisted dying debate

By Sam Carr, Reader in Education with Psychology and Centre for Death and Society, University of Bath
Els van Wijngaarden, Associate Professor in Contemporary Meanings of Ageing and Dying, Radboud University
Kenneth Chambaere, Professor in Public Health, Sociology and Ethics of the End of Life, Ghent University
In our interviews with older people over the past 15 years, some have described the phenomenon of ‘tiredness of life’ in a matter-of-fact way – as though they are talking about the weather.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
