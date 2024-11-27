Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden: Authorities must discontinue discriminatory AI systems used by welfare agency

By Amnesty International
The use of opaque artificial intelligence (AI) systems by Försäkringskassan, Sweden’s Social Insurance Agency, must be immediately discontinued, Amnesty International said today, following an investigation into Sweden’s welfare system by Lighthouse Reports and Svenska Dagbladet, which found that the system unjustly flagged marginalized groups for benefits fraud inspections.  The investigation exposes that the system disproportionately […] The post Sweden: Authorities must discontinue discriminatory AI systems used by welfare agency  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


