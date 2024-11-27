‘A dose of nature’: each time you visit a national park, you save the health budget almost $100
By Patrick O'Connor, Associate Professor in Natural Resource Economics, University of Adelaide
Adam James Loch, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Adelaide
John Maclean, Lecturer in Data Science, University of Adelaide
New research puts a dollar value on the health benefits of visits to national parks within reach of the city. It works out to almost $100 worth of savings to the health budget for every visit.
