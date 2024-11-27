Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
‘A dose of nature’: each time you visit a national park, you save the health budget almost $100

By Patrick O'Connor, Associate Professor in Natural Resource Economics, University of Adelaide
Adam James Loch, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Adelaide
John Maclean, Lecturer in Data Science, University of Adelaide
New research puts a dollar value on the health benefits of visits to national parks within reach of the city. It works out to almost $100 worth of savings to the health budget for every visit.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
