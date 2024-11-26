Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

People with brain injuries have a high risk of romance scams. ‘Scambassadors’ can help shed stigma

By Kate Gould, Senior Research Fellow and Clinical Neuropsychologist, Monash University
Romance scams exploit people by manipulating emotional connections. Our research shows people with brain injuries may be more at risk – but sharing their stories can be empowering.The Conversation


