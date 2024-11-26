Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unmasking hidden online hate: a new tool helps catch nasty comments – even when they’re disguised

By Johnny Chan, Lecturer, Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Hate comments are often hidden behind symbols, or additional characters – slipping past keyword-based filters. But a new tool helps moderators see past these techniques to identify toxicity online.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Drought in Somalia is forcing thousands of climate refugees to Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp
~ Trump’s proposed tariffs against Canada and Mexico may be illegal, but that’s not the real problem
~ Without more investment and better leadership, the AFLW risks slipping back into the shadows
~ What’s the difference between gelato and ice cream? One contains more air
~ UN report reveals widespread restrictions on media freedom in Afghanistan
~ How much for cash? Why the informal economy is bad for business, consumers and society
~ Most NZ dairy farmers put profitability first – but some are planting native trees anyway
~ COP29: Climate change could kill millions — and world leaders must work to limit fatalities
~ Track your spending, use cash and DIY gifts: how to keep your costs down this Christmas
~ Who can access abortion in Australia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter