Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s proposed tariffs against Canada and Mexico may be illegal, but that’s not the real problem

By Blayne Haggart, Associate Professor of Political Science, Brock University
Amid Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat, Canada should be asking how a liberal-democratic nation survives next to a much more powerful country with no respect for the rule of law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Drought in Somalia is forcing thousands of climate refugees to Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp
~ Unmasking hidden online hate: a new tool helps catch nasty comments – even when they’re disguised
~ Without more investment and better leadership, the AFLW risks slipping back into the shadows
~ What’s the difference between gelato and ice cream? One contains more air
~ UN report reveals widespread restrictions on media freedom in Afghanistan
~ How much for cash? Why the informal economy is bad for business, consumers and society
~ Most NZ dairy farmers put profitability first – but some are planting native trees anyway
~ COP29: Climate change could kill millions — and world leaders must work to limit fatalities
~ Track your spending, use cash and DIY gifts: how to keep your costs down this Christmas
~ Who can access abortion in Australia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter