Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between gelato and ice cream? One contains more air

By Evangeline Mantzioris, Program Director of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Accredited Practising Dietitian, University of South Australia
Gelato is the Italian word for any type of ice cream. But in Australia, gelato refers to the frozen dessert of Italian origin. No wonder it’s confusing.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
