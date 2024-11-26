How much for cash? Why the informal economy is bad for business, consumers and society
By Danny Buckley, Workplace Learning Director, Loughborough University
Natalia Vershinina, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Audencia
Peter Rodgers, Professor of Strategy and International Management, University of Southampton
It’s often seen as harmless, but new research shows small business owners can feel compromised by requests to “lose the VAT”.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 26, 2024