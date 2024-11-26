Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joy: the story of IVF shows how women’s health and scientific contributions haven’t be taken seriously

By Pragya Agarwal, Visiting Professor of Social Inequities and Injustice, Loughborough University
Watching the Netflix film Joy has been a hugely emotional experience for me. The film is the story of the scientific endeavour to figure out in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and the first baby to be born this way, Louise Joy Brown on 25 July 1978 at Oldham General Hospital in Manchester.

I went through many rounds of IVF myself, after encountering infertility after having my first child. Even as a feminist, it made me feel like a failure, and I faced it with confusion, shame and guilt, feeling very lonely in the process.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Upholding human rights is key to ending AIDS by 2030
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Meet three farmers affected by forced evictions in Abidjan
~ Ethiopia: Suspension of three human rights organizations highlights growing crackdown on civic space
~ Paul Watson vs Japan: Disrupting the whaling industry’s logistics – and logic
~ Canada’s housing crisis: Innovative tech must come with policy reform
~ What ancient Greek and Roman philosophers thought about vegetarianism
~ Alzheimer’s disease: toxic protein is turned bad by immune enzyme, mouse study shows
~ Feud between Marcos and Duterte families distracts from suffering of typhoon-hit Philippines
~ Fallen ancient civilizations show us why we must not ignore climate warnings
~ UN climate talks face a credibility crisis as countries disengage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter