Human Rights Observatory

Alzheimer’s disease: toxic protein is turned bad by immune enzyme, mouse study shows

By Rahul Sidhu, PhD Candidate, Neuroscience, University of Sheffield
Alzheimer’s disease is one of the world’s biggest health problems. Yet, despite the fact millions of people globally are diagnosed with the disease each year, it remains a challenge to treat. This is largely because the underlying causes are still not fully understood.

However, a new study in mice brings us one step closer to understanding what triggers the disease. The researchers have uncovered a specific enzyme that may…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
