Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fallen ancient civilizations show us why we must not ignore climate warnings

By Jay Silverstein, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry and Forensics, Nottingham Trent University
In 1177BC, Amurapi, the last king of Ugarit in modern-day Syria, wrote in cuneiform on baked clay to the Hittite emperor Suppiluliuma II: “My father behold, the enemy’s ships have come; my cities were burned, and they did evil things in my country.” Soon, both the Hittite and Ugaritic kingdoms were lost to history.

More than 2,000 years later, in AD822, an artisan was carving Altar L, a monument of succession as Yax Pasaj Chan Yopaat passed the rulership of the Maya kingdom of Copan in modern…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
