Human Rights Observatory

How would the assisted dying bill work and what issues might it create?

By Kevin De Sabbata, Lecturer in Law, Keele University
Abigail Pearson, Lecturer in Law, Keele University
Dunja Begović, Lecturer in Medical Law and Ethics, Keele University
People in England and Wales are not allowed assistance to die, even when they are terminally ill and wish to end their lives. Those wishing to access assisted death sometimes choose to travel to countries where it is legal, but this can lead to legal problems if others help them to travel.

Although suicide is not illegal, helping someone to die is a crime punishable by up to 14 years in prison. However, guidelinesThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
