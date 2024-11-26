Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICRC urges states to uphold the prohibitions of the Anti-personnel Mine Ban Convention

Speech of Gilles Carbonnier, Vice-President of the ICRC, on the occasion of the 5th Review Conference of the Anti-personnel Mine Ban Convention, Siem Reap, 25 November 2024


© International Committee of the Red Cross -
