Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Côte d’Ivoire: Suspension of evictions in Abidjan must be followed with adequate support for the tens of thousands of affected residents

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Ivorian authorities’ decision to suspend eviction operations in the Autonomous District of Abidjan, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said: “Amnesty International welcomes with relief the Ivorian authorities’ decision to suspend the eviction operations that began in January 2024. These evictions were carried out without adequate consultation […] The post Côte d’Ivoire: Suspension of evictions in Abidjan must be followed with adequate support for the tens of thousands of affected residents appeared first on Amnesty International.…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Madalitso’s story: The persecution of LGBTI people in Zambia
~ Five ways you might already encounter AI in cities (and not realise it)
~ Are seed oils really as harmful as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims?
~ The Third Man at 75: how a bombed-out Vienna helped create a gripping post-war thriller
~ Many plant-based brands are struggling – they should follow the marketing examples of big tech
~ Irish election: why one single party is unlikely to win – and what it means for the next government
~ Making bullying everyone’s concern reduces rates in English and Welsh primary schools – new research
~ Tiny laboratories that fit in your hand can rapidly identify pathogens using electricity
~ Polling in the age of Trump highlights flawed methods and filtered realities
~ I wrote a book on the execution of the Rosenbergs for Cold War spying – and a recently declassified document has convinced me that Ethel was innocent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter