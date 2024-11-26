Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making bullying everyone’s concern reduces rates in English and Welsh primary schools – new research

By Judith Mary Hutchings (known as Judy), Professor of Clinical Psychology, Director Centre for Evidence Based Early Intervention, Bangor University
Lucy Bowes, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Bullying in schools is widespread, and it has consequences that can last through childhood and into adulthood. Research has found that children who are frequently bullied are more likely to self-harm, and being bullied in childhood has been linked with a higher risk of depression as an adult.

Bullying is preventable, but schools need more help in tackling it. While schools in England and WalesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Suspension of evictions in Abidjan must be followed with adequate support for the tens of thousands of affected residents
~ Madalitso’s story: The persecution of LGBTI people in Zambia
~ Five ways you might already encounter AI in cities (and not realise it)
~ Are seed oils really as harmful as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims?
~ The Third Man at 75: how a bombed-out Vienna helped create a gripping post-war thriller
~ Many plant-based brands are struggling – they should follow the marketing examples of big tech
~ Irish election: why one single party is unlikely to win – and what it means for the next government
~ Tiny laboratories that fit in your hand can rapidly identify pathogens using electricity
~ Polling in the age of Trump highlights flawed methods and filtered realities
~ I wrote a book on the execution of the Rosenbergs for Cold War spying – and a recently declassified document has convinced me that Ethel was innocent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter