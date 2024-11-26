Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Report Portrays Afghanistan’s Destroyed Media

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Taliban flag flies over a National Radio Television of Takhar (RTA) building in Talogan, Afghanistan, on October 15, 2024. © 2024 AFP via Getty Images Today’s United Nations report on the state of Afghanistan’s media is devastating.Since the Taliban took power in August 2021, they have largely destroyed Afghanistan’s media landscape, creating such a climate of fear that Afghan journalists cannot genuinely investigate or report. The Taliban have detained and tortured journalists, severely limited what the media can report, and worked directly in newsrooms to suppress…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
