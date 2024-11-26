Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: UN rights chief adds voice to immediate ceasefire call

UN human rights chief Volker Türk lent his weight to growing ceasefire calls in Lebanon on Tuesday, as senior Israeli cabinet members were reportedly due to meet on a deal to end more than a year of conflict with Hezbollah militants, sparked by the war in Gaza.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Meet three farmers affected by forced evictions in Abidjan
~ Hong Kong’s top court affirms same-sex married couples’ housing and inheritance rights in landmark decision
~ Social media companies won’t be able to compel people to provide digital or government-issued ID to verify age
~ Prototypes for Humanity showcases solutions-based projects from universities around the world – in Dubai
~ COP29 is over, but climate action needs private funding too – here are 4 key ways to make that happen
~ Why are female politicians more often targeted with violence? New findings confirm depressing suspicions
~ Australia on track to meet 2030 43% emission’s reduction target, on latest figures
~ Libya: Impunity and lack of adequate reparations for crimes against humanity in Tarhouna perpetuate agony
~ After a disappointing COP29, here’s how to design global climate talks that might actually work
~ Should France’s wine industry fear a new Trump tariff?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter