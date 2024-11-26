Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP29 is over, but climate action needs private funding too – here are 4 key ways to make that happen

By Nuno Fernandes, Professor of Financial Management, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
The United Nations COP29 climate conference has come to a contentious end, with rich countries pledging to mobilise $300 billion annually by 2035 to help poorer countries fight climate change – triple the current funding levels, but far short of what the developing world had hoped for. Delegates from 190 countries worked overtime to avoid leaving Baku empty-handed.

Under the agreement, wealthy nations will pay from a range of sources, including government as well as bilateral and multilateral deals. The agreement also reaffirmed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: UN rights chief adds voice to immediate ceasefire call
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Meet three farmers affected by forced evictions in Abidjan
~ Hong Kong’s top court affirms same-sex married couples’ housing and inheritance rights in landmark decision
~ Social media companies won’t be able to compel people to provide digital or government-issued ID to verify age
~ Prototypes for Humanity showcases solutions-based projects from universities around the world – in Dubai
~ Why are female politicians more often targeted with violence? New findings confirm depressing suspicions
~ Australia on track to meet 2030 43% emission’s reduction target, on latest figures
~ Libya: Impunity and lack of adequate reparations for crimes against humanity in Tarhouna perpetuate agony
~ After a disappointing COP29, here’s how to design global climate talks that might actually work
~ Should France’s wine industry fear a new Trump tariff?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter